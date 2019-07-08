Community View | Editorial Cartoon | July 9, 2019

Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chair Hildy Angius is understandably alarmed by BLM’s data on wild-horse-and-burro population growth. I am too, but for an entirely different reason. Close inspection of BLM’s reports discloses numerous instances of impossible increases in population. This is especially true of burros, a species that is slow to reproduce.

The Black Mountain habitat comprises 773,136 acres, or 1,208 square miles. The low end of the AML – the number down to which BLM manages the herd – is set at 382 wild burros. BLM thus asserts that each little burro requires 2,024 acres, or about 3 square miles – a preposterous claim. Even the high end of the AML is arbitrary and capricious. Once the estimated population exceeds 478 – that is, 1 burro per 1,617 acres, or 2 ½ square miles – BLM calls the herd “overpopulated.”

The Black Mountain burros are, in fact, not overpopulated. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the world’s oldest and largest global environmental organization, recommends a minimum herd-size of 2,500. According to BLM’s 2019 report, the Black Mountain herd has just achieved that level. As will be discussed below, there cannot be that many burros, but I’m citing BLM’s figure to show how it relates to the IUCN’s guidelines.

Burros are slow to reproduce. Gestation lasts an average of 12 months but can extend as long as 14 months. A jenny gives birth to just 1 foal, typically in alternate years. Further, the conception-rate of burros (jennies) is lower than that of horses (mares).

Per Gregg, LeBlanc, and Johnston (2014), the wild-burro birth rate is about 14%. That’s not the herd’s growth rate, however. The newborn foals are just a temporary “blip” in the data because 50% of them will perish before their first birthday. Therefore, the net population-gain from burro-foals is just 7%. But that’s not the herd’s growth rate either.

At least 5% of wild burros, other than foals, also die each year. The net population-increase from foals (7%) minus the adult-mortality rate (5%) yields an expected high-normative herd-growth rate of, at most, 2%. At that rate, it would take 35 years for a burro-herd to double.