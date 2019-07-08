OFFERS
Dolan Springs man dies in single-vehicle accident Sunday

A Dolan Springs resident died in this crash Sunday evening. It was determined he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: July 8, 2019 1:16 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say Dolan Springs resident Edgar Avila-Perez, 42, was killed Sunday evening after he was ejected from his vehicle that left the roadway, traveled through a barbed-wire fence and eventually became airborne.

At about 7:30 p.m. Sunday MCSO deputies responded to milepost 1 on Pierce Ferry Road in reference to a vehicle collision. The reporting party said the vehicle left the roadway and rolled into a field.

The vehicle’s only occupant, Perez, was found deceased by deputies upon their arrival. The investigation found that the vehicle was travelling southwest on Pierce Ferry Road when it entered a dip in the road. The vehicle’s speed resulted in a loss of control, at which time it left the road and went through a barbed-wire fence and bushes.

A large dirt mound located in the bushes caused the vehicle to become airborne before rolling several times. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

