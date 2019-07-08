OFFERS
Mon, July 08
Fall hunt results available online, 10% increase in applications

Arizona Game and Fish Department has announced that this year there was more than a 10% increase in applicants for fall big-game tags. (Adobe Image)

By Don Martin
Originally Published: July 8, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Arizona Game and Fish Department has announced that this year there was more than a 10% increase in applicants for fall big-game tags.

Sportsmen applied for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison, fall bear and Sandhill crane permits.

There were 51,503 permits issued to the 162,700 sportsmen who applied for hunts or bonus points. According to the department, 99% of the sportsmen applied for tags online.

There were 123,296 applications received.

All permit information is available and can be accessed by calling the department’s automated phone system at 602-942-3000, press 2 and follow the prompts. You must provide your social security number or department ID number, along with your date of birth to access the results.

Tags will be mailed out by July 31, with refund warrants mailed out by July 20.

There are about 2,000 leftover tags still available, and those tags will be listed at www.azgfd.gov/draw.

Those leftover tag applications will be accepted by the department via U.S. Mail beginning July 22. If there are still tags leftover, they will be available to be purchased on a first-come, first-served basis at department regional offices starting July 29.

