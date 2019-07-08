OFFERS
Golden Valley firefighter promoted to captain

Jessica Gifford, the wife of Golden Valley Fire District Engineer Kevin Gifford, pins his new badge on him upon his being sworn in a captain. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Jessica Gifford, the wife of Golden Valley Fire District Engineer Kevin Gifford, pins his new badge on him upon his being sworn in a captain. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Originally Published: July 8, 2019 7:24 p.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY – An eight-year veterean with Golden Valley Fire District was recently promoted to captain from engineer.

Kevin Gifford began his employment with GVFD during September 2011 and was previously a firefighter with Pinion Pine Fire District prior to being employed by GVFD.

He is the GVFD wildland coordinator and runs the pay on-call and volunteer firefighter programs.

Information provided by Butch Meriwether

