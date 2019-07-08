Golden Valley firefighter promoted to captain
Originally Published: July 8, 2019 7:24 p.m.
GOLDEN VALLEY – An eight-year veterean with Golden Valley Fire District was recently promoted to captain from engineer.
Kevin Gifford began his employment with GVFD during September 2011 and was previously a firefighter with Pinion Pine Fire District prior to being employed by GVFD.
He is the GVFD wildland coordinator and runs the pay on-call and volunteer firefighter programs.
Information provided by Butch Meriwether
Most Read
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana found, 4 arrested
- Mohave 911
- Fresh Start: Bakery 66 just reopened in a new location
- Deadly crash shuts down US-95 near Searchlight, van carrying illegal fireworks
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Indivisible Kingman is reactivated and full of energy to be catalyst for local progressive revolution
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*