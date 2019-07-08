OFFERS
Horoscopes | July 9, 2019

Originally Published: July 8, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Birthdays: Fred Savage, 43; Jack White, 44; Tom Hanks, 63; Jimmy Smits, 64.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your emotions will be difficult to control if you don’t keep busy. Look at the choices you have, and give others as much space as needed to avoid an argument.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put greater emphasis on learning, discovery and trying something new. Choose to have a positive attitude, regardless of what others do or say.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Discuss what you want to happen with someone close to you. A discussion will help you flush out any problems that can develop before you invest too much time, money or emotions into something.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Remember past mistakes that led to an argument or emotional meltdown, and don’t make the same slip-up again. Choose to take a different route, approach or stance to ensure you keep the peace.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Share your thoughts. Listen, verify the information you receive and carry on.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Go about your business if someone overreacts. Make a change that will encourage you to be around positive individuals who are supportive and willing to pitch in and help.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Distance yourself from people who try to control or manipulate you. Use your intelligence to deal with matters that can affect your position or reputation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your actions will be what shape the possibilities that lay ahead. Show someone you love how much you care by taking the time to appreciate the little things he or she does for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be smart when it comes to money, health and legal issues. You can’t buy love or respect.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let emotions interfere with what you know you should do. A change at home will bring peace of mind, even if it’s not exactly what you want to happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Working alongside someone who shares your sentiments will help you overcome someone who is fighting you every inch of the way. Don’t disclose personal information.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A creative pursuit will change the way you move forward. Consider turning one of your skills or ideas into a second income.

