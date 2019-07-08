OFFERS
Jaguar euthanized by Arizona zoo due to failing health

“Simone was always a guest and staff favorite and many came to celebrate her 23rd birthday in March of this year,” Director of Zoological Operations Dr. Sue Tygielski said. (Photo courtesy of City of Tucson Reid Park Zoo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 8, 2019 7:22 p.m.

TUCSON – A jaguar in an Arizona zoo has been euthanized due to age-related health issues.

News organizations reported Saturday that Reid Park Zoo in Tucson euthanized the female jaguar Friday.

Zoo officials say the 23-year-old named Simone suffered from kidney disease and pancreas issues common to cats her size and age.

Officials say Simone lived almost all of her life at Reid Park Zoo, arriving at the facility 113 miles southeast of Phoenix when she was 7 months old.

Simone's sister lived at the zoo until her death in 2017.

Officials say Simone was the oldest jaguar at a zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which includes 236 member facilities in the United States and abroad.

