Jaguar euthanized by Arizona zoo due to failing health
TUCSON – A jaguar in an Arizona zoo has been euthanized due to age-related health issues.
News organizations reported Saturday that Reid Park Zoo in Tucson euthanized the female jaguar Friday.
Zoo officials say the 23-year-old named Simone suffered from kidney disease and pancreas issues common to cats her size and age.
Officials say Simone lived almost all of her life at Reid Park Zoo, arriving at the facility 113 miles southeast of Phoenix when she was 7 months old.
Simone's sister lived at the zoo until her death in 2017.
Officials say Simone was the oldest jaguar at a zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which includes 236 member facilities in the United States and abroad.
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana found, 4 arrested
- Mohave 911
- Fresh Start: Bakery 66 just reopened in a new location
- Deadly crash shuts down US-95 near Searchlight, van carrying illegal fireworks
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Indivisible Kingman is reactivated and full of energy to be catalyst for local progressive revolution
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*