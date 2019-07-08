OFFERS
Library hosts game and fish representative for tortoise talk

Desert tortoises will be the topic of an upcoming presentation set for Friday, July 12 at the Kingman library. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: July 8, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN –Mohave County Library – Kingman will host Brandon Foley of the Arizona Game and Fish Department for a presentation on desert tortoises from 6 -7:15 p.m. Friday, July 12.

Foley is a terrestrial wildlife specialist with game and fish. He explained Friday’s presentation will cover the history of the animal, biology, reproduction, how to determine age, threats to desert tortoises and the tortoise adoption program.

He will also discuss mitigation the department takes to combat some of those threats such as new construction and highways that encroach into desert tortoise habitats.

Admission to the event is free and will run on a first-come, first-served basis. The library notes that seating for the event, which will be held at 3269 N. Burbank St., is limited. Foley said that between 30 and 60 people have attended past presentations on desert tortoises.

Attendees will learn “how they can help with making sure our wild tortoises and captive tortoises can continue to thrive in Arizona,” Foley said. “This will be a great presentation on how they can learn to do that.”

