Monsooner or later, we want our favorite storms
KINGMAN – The truth is locals love monsoons and as much as they appreciate a cooler summer, they’re worried if the refreshment season will come to Northern Arizona at all this year.
“Yeah, it’s a pretty slow start for you guys,” confirmed Max Vido, a meteorologist from AccuWeather. “But Western Arizona is always last to see the progression of the monsoon, so it is not that you are much behind the schedule. You will see some activity later in August.”
But it is mid-July, and the monsoons have not started yet. The next couple of weeks look as if they’ll be pretty dry, too. If there are thunderstorms, they are expected to be infrequent and isolated.
As for August, it will all depend on the position of the sinking air, which currently is blocking moisture from the Pacific and California.
“We should get something,” said Chelsea Kryston, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. “I can’t say with much confidence that Mohave County will get much activity, but you should see something in August.”
The monsoon season is important for Western Arizona, often being the only sources of yearly water supply. During a monsoon, thunderstorms are fueled by daytime heating and build up during the late afternoon-early evening. Typically, these storms dissipate by late night, and the next day starts out fair with the cycle repeating daily.
Of course, less monsoon activity means safer hiking, Vido pointed out. One of the unpleasant seasonal surprises waiting for hikers, especially those who are unfamiliar with the area, is how quickly dry paths can change into rivers of mud.
But short, rapid rains and capricious thunderstorms, which are “just teasing” half of the time and disappear into thin air, are daily summer delights Arizonans look forward to during this time of year.
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana found, 4 arrested
- Mohave 911
- Fresh Start: Bakery 66 just reopened in a new location
- Deadly crash shuts down US-95 near Searchlight, van carrying illegal fireworks
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Indivisible Kingman is reactivated and full of energy to be catalyst for local progressive revolution
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*