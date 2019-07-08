OFFERS
Obituary | Harold Ralph Clemett

Harold Ralph Clemett

Harold Ralph Clemett

Originally Published: July 8, 2019 4:50 p.m.

In loving memory of Harold Ralph Clemett, who we lost one year ago on June 24, 2018. Your family honors you this week for what would have been your 91st birthday. You were a kind, generous, loving man, and a beloved husband, father and grandfather who will always be in our hearts.

Born in Walkerville, Ontario on July 7, 1928, Harold moved to Detroit, Michigan with his family as a child. He attended Howe Military School and served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1946-1948 where he was awarded the WWII Victory Medal. Harold graduated from the Detroit Institute of Technology in 1953 with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering. He worked for Douglas Tool Company, Continental Aviation and Ford Motor Company where he was manager of Advanced Test Operations and Automotive Safety Laboratories. In 1980, Harold was transferred to the Ford Arizona Proving Ground where he was manager until 1991 when he retired. He was very involved in the Rotary clubs in Kingman and Sun City West, Arizona, as well as the Engineer’s Club of the West Valley.

In 1953, Harold married the love of his life, Margaret Isabel Wilson. They were married for 65 years and had two children. Harold is survived by his wife; Margaret, daughters; Kathy A. Saad (Moses) and Linda L. Gallant (Gary), grandchildren; Rachel Stover (Carl), Margaret Hughes (Sean), Holly Saad (Brian), Rebecca Saad, Heather Houston, Gary Gallant, step-granddaughters; Michelle Fox (Kevin), Jennifer Dunn (Bobby), as well as beloved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Until we meet again in Heaven. We will love you and miss you forever.

