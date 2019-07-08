Rants and Raves | July 9, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

School voucher flap previews coming legislative debate: The voucher system takes funds designated for public schools. Why should one student, military family or not, have a better chance than ALL students? If schools on the reservation are sub-standard, let’s fix them for ALL the children, not one.

Recall coming: We got rid of Gates, now it is time for Miles to hit the door. The city is again spending what they do not have. Worry about the pot holes with the $50,000. Resign Miles, or RECALL coming.

Thank you from the Sanctity of Life group: The Sanctity of Life Group has not uttered one word publicly about the deplorable conditions and deaths that refugee children taken from their families are experiencing in our “detention” camps. Guess the “Sanctity of Life” ends with origin of birth!

We can’t afford to not build a wall: Dr. Schiff knows, better than most, that using terms like “illegals” to describe human beings is a tactic used throughout history to justify treating people in a less than human fashion. Shame he has chosen to support a solution that isn’t!