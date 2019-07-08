OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, July 08
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | July 9, 2019

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles “certainly hopes” that Kingman will be the city included in the committee. (Daily Miner file photo)

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles “certainly hopes” that Kingman will be the city included in the committee. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 8, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

School voucher flap previews coming legislative debate: The voucher system takes funds designated for public schools. Why should one student, military family or not, have a better chance than ALL students? If schools on the reservation are sub-standard, let’s fix them for ALL the children, not one.

Recall coming: We got rid of Gates, now it is time for Miles to hit the door. The city is again spending what they do not have. Worry about the pot holes with the $50,000. Resign Miles, or RECALL coming.

Thank you from the Sanctity of Life group: The Sanctity of Life Group has not uttered one word publicly about the deplorable conditions and deaths that refugee children taken from their families are experiencing in our “detention” camps. Guess the “Sanctity of Life” ends with origin of birth!

We can’t afford to not build a wall: Dr. Schiff knows, better than most, that using terms like “illegals” to describe human beings is a tactic used throughout history to justify treating people in a less than human fashion. Shame he has chosen to support a solution that isn’t!

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rant & Raves | June 4, 2019
Rants and Raves | June 2, 2019
Rants and Raves | January 31, 2019
Rants and Raves | April 26, 2019
Rants and Raves | February 5, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News