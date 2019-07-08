OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, July 08
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Supervisors give county go ahead for road stabilization work

A Mohave County Road Department employee uses a road grader to smooth out South Dome Road in Golden Valley after a storm. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

A Mohave County Road Department employee uses a road grader to smooth out South Dome Road in Golden Valley after a storm. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Butch Meriwether, For the Miner
Originally Published: July 8, 2019 7:29 p.m.

MOHAVE COUNTY – For some Mohave County drivers, it will be “smooth sailing” and less wear and tear on their vehicles due to a recent approval of an agenda item by the Board of Supervisors at its monthly meeting.

The county’s Road Division currently maintains more than 2,000 miles of roads of which 802 miles are paved. Because of the recent approval by the board, more than 30 more miles will receive soil stabilization and construction starting in Fiscal Year 2019-2020.

The roads for soil stabilization and/or construction include:

• 5 miles of Shinarump Road from Aztec Road to Laguna Road at the cost of $430,000;

• 2 miles of Bolsa Road from Egar Road to Gilbert Road at the cost of $95,000;

• 2 miles of Egar Road from Agua Fria Drive to Chinle Drive at the cost of $100,000;

• 1 mile of Tapeats Drive from Egar Road to Guthrie Road at the cost of $60,000;

• 1.2 miles of Bowie Road from Chino Drive to Aqua Fria Drive at a cost of $60,000;

• 1.2 miles from Aqua Fria Drive from Bowie Road to Highway 93 at a cost of $60,000;

• 8 miles of Cottonwood Road from U.S. Highway 93 west toward the Black Mountains at a cost of $400,000;

• construction of 0.65 miles of Pierce Ferry Road from Lloyd Street to Ironwood Drive with three lanes and sidewalks and a 1-mile multipurpose path on Pierce Ferry Road from Ironwood Drive to the Mt. Tipton School at a cost of $928,290 (being paid for through programmed federal funds and requires the county to pay $52,912, or 5.7%);

• construction of 10 miles of Pierce Ferry Road from Mile Marker 11 through 21 with centerline and edge line rumble strips at a cost of $346,400 (being paid for through programmed federal funds requiring no cost to the county); and

• construction of 12 miles of Courtwright Road from Dike Road to Golden Shores (CR 1 Terminus) with centerline and edge line rumble strips at a cost of $433,980 (being paid for through programmed federal funds requiring no cost to the county).

“All of the roads currently listed on the county’s Five-Year Road Plan have been pending for many years, except for Cottonwood and Shinarump roads,” said Jean Bishop, Mohave County District 4 supervisor. “During our discussion during our monthly meeting, we decided to add the two roads to receive soil stabilization during Fiscal Year 2019-2020.”

The average cost of soil stabilization is between $60,000 and $80,000 per mile, depending upon how much has to be done to bring the road up to grade. The normal paving of a road with new asphalt, versus soil stabilization, costs about $350,000 per mile.

“The soil stabilization program is where the road is brought up to grade, millings are applied and then heavy equipment is rolled on the surface to compact the material,” said Steven Latoski, Mohave County Public Works director.

“We have already begun realigning and grading Shinarump Road west of Aztec Road,” Latoski said, “in order to ensure the road coincides with the property owner easements for the county are taken into consideration.”

According to Mohave County officials and Arizona Statutes A.R.S. 28-6705, which is specific regarding the maintenance of roads, they can only maintain a road to the standard at which the county received it; e.g., if it was a gravel road, they can only maintain it as a gravel road and cannot improve a road unless it has been designated a county highway.

People interested in knowing more about bringing their road into county specifications and their road being accepted into the county’s Road Maintenance Program, soil stabilization, or having a road paved with asphalt, can visit Mohave County Public Works at 3715 Sunshine Drive in Kingman, visit the website www.mohavecounty.us or give them a call at 928-757-0913.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: County spending big on a road to nowhere
Bank Street chip-seal work on tap
Eagle Academy bus routes
County lists week's road work plans
Storm repairs planned for Butler area

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News