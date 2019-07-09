1 drowning, 2 OUIs, 0 DUIs reported by law enforcement over Fourth of July weekend

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a relatively safe Fourth of July weekend, with only one major incident on waterways and none on the road.

The Division of Boating safety made 235 contacts, gave 146 boating violation warnings, issued 11 boating violation citations and investigated one non-injury boat crash. It responded to three medical calls assisted 22 boaters and made two operating under the influence arrests.

The boating violation warnings, the sheriff’s office said, were mostly issued for non-safety related violations and resulted in the boaters being educated on Arizona law.

There was, however, a drowning over the holiday weekend. On Saturday, July 6, Chance Huerta, 16, of Victorville, California was found deceased. According to the sheriff’s office, Huerta tried to do a flip near Mohave Rock and landed “wrong.” The investigation is ongoing.

Most of the calls the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received over the holiday weekend, 7 a.m. July 5 to 11 p.m. July 7, were for fireworks calls, of which there were seven. There were no contacts for DUI or public intoxication, according to Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen.

The Kingman Police Department reported no DUIs and five non-injury crashes for around that same time period.

Information provided by MCSO and KPD