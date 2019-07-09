Community View | A defense of the Electoral College
The argument that the Electoral College is anti-Democratic is specious because it assumes both that we are a democracy and that such a form of government is desirable. But we aren’t a democracy. We are a republic precisely because our Founders knew they needed to protect the rights and prerogatives of ALL of our citizens. It was an exceedingly wise decision and one we should not put aside lightly by adopting the National Popular Vote (NPV) program that requires the electors in all states to cast their votes for the candidate garnering the most votes nationwide.
Any call to overturn or end run the Electoral College is a call for changing our basic form of government from a republic to a pure democracy. And anyone who has studied history knows that pure democracies always fail as soon as the people discover they can vote themselves largesse from the public till.
The main goal of our Founding Fathers was to establish a form of government to prevent the rise of the very tyranny they had just defeated. To that end they sought to limit the power of government over the individual and to limit the power the most populous states could wield in Congress and in elections so that the rights of citizens in less populated states could be protected. The Electoral College was designed as a bulwark against such tyranny and has served that purpose admirably.
If we negate the Electoral College process by instituting the NPV program, we will effectively disenfranchise the voters of every state that doesn’t have a coastline. Politicians campaigning for the presidency will focus their campaigns on the large cities in those states and the rest of the country will be ignored.
Los Angeles County alone, with its estimated population of more than 10 million people, will be able to outvote more than a dozen entire states. So, if you want the future of our nation to be decided by voters from Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City, you should support the National Popular Vote initiative. But if you live in a state such as Arizona and you want your vote to count, I urge you to lobby your state senators and representatives to not follow the mass of lemmings over the National Popular Vote cliff.
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana found, 4 arrested
- A new generation brings a new sound straight out of Kingman
- Fresh Start: Bakery 66 just reopened in a new location
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Dolan Springs man dies in single-vehicle accident Sunday
- Indivisible Kingman is reactivated and full of energy to be catalyst for local progressive revolution
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*