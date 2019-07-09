OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 09
Weather  78.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Daughter in bedroom next door frowns on mom’s relationship

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: July 9, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Dear Abby: I am a 54-year-old single woman who recently started dating again after four years of total abstinence. My two adult daughters, ages 18 and 22, live at home with me.

My dilemma: I am smitten, to say the least, with an attractive, supportive and very loving man. I have invited him over and introduced him to the girls, which went well until the other night, when my 22-year-old overheard us being intimate (her bedroom is next to mine). There was no screaming or anything lewd, no nudity or PDA, but I happen to have a slightly noisy bed.

She now refuses to sleep in her room and sent me a text telling me she wants to live with her dad because she thinks it’s disgusting. I’m not sure how to feel. On one hand, I think she needs to grow up, but at the same time, I don’t want to be the cause of her discomfort.

My question is, am I behaving inappropriately? Don’t I have just as much right to enjoy my home as they do? – Getting Back to it in New York

Dear Getting Back: I can see how your young adult daughter might be uncomfortable being confronted with her mother’s sexual activity, to the musical accompaniment of squeaking bed springs. Most people have a hard time accepting their parents as sexual beings. You didn’t mention whether your daughter’s father would welcome this daughter moving in with him. If he’s all for it, that would be the way to deal with her discomfort.

Dear Abby: I’ve been happily married for 13 years. Recently, a good friend of mine since almost childhood – and brief lover in my early 20s – with whom I have maintained friendly contact over the years, propositioned me. He said he has never fallen out of love with me and will continue to wait. I cut off my relationship with him without agreeing to an affair (or anything else) and have moved on with my marriage.

My concern is, now I feel this urge to let my husband know about the exchange, mostly to reinforce my commitment to him and maintain transparency. But part of me is afraid that bringing it up will cause more upset, and maybe I should keep it to myself. What should I do? – Needing Some Guidance

Dear Needing: Be honest about your motive. What do you think telling your husband will accomplish? Will it anger him enough to want to punch your old friend and former lover in the nose? If this is a possibility, some things are better left unsaid.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Husband invites wife to join him watching internet porn
Dear Abby: Cutting off her cellphone might bring wayward daughter home
Dear Abby | Tattoo lover gets birthday criticism from grandparents
Dear Abby: It's woman's choice to babysit for fee, not fiance's
Dear Abby | Never-seen boyfriend raises doubts for concerned parents

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News