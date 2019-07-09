Dolan Springs Trail System meets today

DOLAN SPRINGS – The Dolan Springs Trail System has its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at the Dolan Springs Chamber of Commerce, 16154 Pierce Ferry Road.

The trail lovers group will kick off its annual drawing, which is to be held Oct. 19. Discussions will also take place regarding participation in the Dolan Spring community as a whole.

Future hikes are also on the agenda. For more information, call Sue B. at 928-716-3362.