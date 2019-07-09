Dolan Springs Trail System meets today
Originally Published: July 9, 2019 7:20 p.m.
DOLAN SPRINGS – The Dolan Springs Trail System has its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at the Dolan Springs Chamber of Commerce, 16154 Pierce Ferry Road.
The trail lovers group will kick off its annual drawing, which is to be held Oct. 19. Discussions will also take place regarding participation in the Dolan Spring community as a whole.
Future hikes are also on the agenda. For more information, call Sue B. at 928-716-3362.
Most Read
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana found, 4 arrested
- A new generation brings a new sound straight out of Kingman
- Fresh Start: Bakery 66 just reopened in a new location
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Dolan Springs man dies in single-vehicle accident Sunday
- Indivisible Kingman is reactivated and full of energy to be catalyst for local progressive revolution
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*