Downtown U-Haul owner retires, thanks community

KINGMAN – From First Responder’s luncheons to providing moving services for Kaylee Sass and her family to cross the country, Mike Simmons of Graves U-Haul has been an important person behind these initiatives.

Simmons has retired and moved to Flagstaff where he will enjoy retirement with a lot of swimming, fishing, boating and relaxing.

The First Responder’s Luncheon provided a free lunch to Kingman first responders. Last year the luncheon also featured a fundraiser for the athletics department at Kingman High School. The fundraiser raised about $1,000 plus the $8,000 donation for the scoreboard that Preston Investments made for KHS.

Simmons said his most cherished memories are of all the first responder luncheons he put on to give back them for what they do for the community.

While being an independent dealer with the U-Haul company, he also provided moving services for Kaylee Sass and her family to move from Kingman to Maryland. They donated $3,000 of their services to move the family so Kaylee could be closer to her doctors.

The best thing he liked about working at Graves U-Haul was the ability to help people, Simmons said.

He would like to thank the community of Kingman and wants everyone to know they will be missed.