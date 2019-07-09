OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 09
Weather  78.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Center for the Arts moves into ArtHub location, ArtHub residency program discontinued

The ArtHub Residency program has been discontinued. Kingman Center for the Arts has now moved to the location where the program was housed. KCA will bring educational art programs, feature local talent and provide art instruction. (Daily Miner file photo)

The ArtHub Residency program has been discontinued. Kingman Center for the Arts has now moved to the location where the program was housed. KCA will bring educational art programs, feature local talent and provide art instruction. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: July 9, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – The ArtHub will be no more as the program is being “phased out” in the community.

The ArtHub was an artist residency program that promoted arts in Kingman. The program hosted artist open studios, small art shops and the residency program, which would house four selected artists from the U.S. and other countries.

Kingman Center for the Arts will now be housed in the building where the ArtHub program was located, 402 E. Beale St. The location will now be an expanded art gallery and education center, which would feature local talent and quality art instruction.

Doug Angle, owner of Angle Homes and sponsor for the program, said it’s a challenge for visiting artists from other countries because they don’t have medical insurance or transportation.

“We thought KCA would be better situated because they can do art classes out there for the community,” he said.

KCA said they are excited to bring new opportunities to Kingman and grow as an organization with the new facility.

Kristina Michelson, KCA executive director, said the opportunity came to them to take over the ArtHub space and activities and wanted to have a space where they can expand their education activities.

Angle said the ArtHub program was not self-sustaining and it had to be funded each year financially.

“It was a great program. It brought a lot of art to Kingman as it matured, but it was hard to maintain outside artists,” he said.

KCA’s monthly gallery shows will now be featured in the ArtHub building. Existing KCA classes will continue and new classes will be added.

Angle said he thinks KCA will bring a little more of a local art scene with local artists, and artists being involved with classes and the gallery.

“It’s more of a benefit for local artists and community,” he said.

Future July events at the KCA are: 3 – 6 p.m. July 13 Life Drawing Class and Noon – 4 p.m. July 20 Paint with Kathy.

KCA will have an open house from noon – 6 p.m. Aug. 10, 402 E. Beale St. with free and low-cost art activities for the public.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Downtown Kingman art spot now open
Downtown Kingman's ArtHub ready for residents, public
ArtHub hosting reception for public Friday
ArtHub bids farewell to summer residents with reception, exhibit
Downtown Kingman building gets new life as artists' colony

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News