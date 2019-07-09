Kingman Center for the Arts moves into ArtHub location, ArtHub residency program discontinued

KINGMAN – The ArtHub will be no more as the program is being “phased out” in the community.

The ArtHub was an artist residency program that promoted arts in Kingman. The program hosted artist open studios, small art shops and the residency program, which would house four selected artists from the U.S. and other countries.

Kingman Center for the Arts will now be housed in the building where the ArtHub program was located, 402 E. Beale St. The location will now be an expanded art gallery and education center, which would feature local talent and quality art instruction.

Doug Angle, owner of Angle Homes and sponsor for the program, said it’s a challenge for visiting artists from other countries because they don’t have medical insurance or transportation.

“We thought KCA would be better situated because they can do art classes out there for the community,” he said.

KCA said they are excited to bring new opportunities to Kingman and grow as an organization with the new facility.

Kristina Michelson, KCA executive director, said the opportunity came to them to take over the ArtHub space and activities and wanted to have a space where they can expand their education activities.

Angle said the ArtHub program was not self-sustaining and it had to be funded each year financially.

“It was a great program. It brought a lot of art to Kingman as it matured, but it was hard to maintain outside artists,” he said.

KCA’s monthly gallery shows will now be featured in the ArtHub building. Existing KCA classes will continue and new classes will be added.

Angle said he thinks KCA will bring a little more of a local art scene with local artists, and artists being involved with classes and the gallery.

“It’s more of a benefit for local artists and community,” he said.

Future July events at the KCA are: 3 – 6 p.m. July 13 Life Drawing Class and Noon – 4 p.m. July 20 Paint with Kathy.

KCA will have an open house from noon – 6 p.m. Aug. 10, 402 E. Beale St. with free and low-cost art activities for the public.