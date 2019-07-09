OFFERS
Tue, July 09
Learn what grows around Kingman to have a successful landscape

Mohave County Cooperative Extension master gardener Nancy Sandy examining plants in front of the Kingman Daily Miner building, 3015 Stockton Hill Road on July 9, 2019. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Mohave County Cooperative Extension master gardener Nancy Sandy examining plants in front of the Kingman Daily Miner building, 3015 Stockton Hill Road on July 9, 2019. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 9, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Why is my cactus dying? What fruit trees and what shade trees are best for my garden? These and other questions will be addressed during the Landscape Plants for the Kingman Area workshop that will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 13 by Mohave County Cooperative Extension Office, 101 E. Beale St. The workshop is free and open to the public.

Master gardener Nancy Sandy educates the public on everything grow-related that isn’t strictly agricultural. She’s been with the extension office for four years now, and typically holds a gardening workshop once a month.

This time, among other things, she will be talking about growing native plants, for example, her favorite desert marigold.

“You see it everywhere,” she said. “And it can be very easily incorporated into our gardens. Another native plant that looks surprising well is artichoke. Its blossoms are stunning.”

The best fruit tree to grow in the Kingman area is probably apricot. One can certainly try their luck with desert fruits such as figs and pomegranates, but most apples will not have enough winter “chill hours” to develop properly. On the other hand, more perennials can be grown in Western Arizona than people might expect.

One of the best things about this area is that you can garden all year round, Sandy said. You just have to choose wisely and according to the seasons. For example, right now it is too hot for peas and broccoli, but it is the perfect time to think about planting corn, peppers and beans.

“We are here to help people grow their gardens,” Sandy said. She is already thinking about the Aug. 7 workshop on how to grow winter vegetables. “We have people of all ages coming; men and women alike.”

Everyone should come and check out the Seed Library the extension’s office has put together. One can find various seeds of herbs and flowers for both warm and cold weather – and take some home.

