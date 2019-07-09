Mortar goes off target at Laughlin fireworks show
KINGMAN – Sometimes Fourth of July fireworks shows get a little hairy, as many Kingman residents can attest.
During last week’s show in Laughlin, a fireworks mortar strayed away from its intended zone. No injuries were reported.
Jeremy Woodrow Lee, a pyrotechnician with Utah-based Lantis Fireworks & Lasers, was injured during the 2013 Fourth of July show at Mohave County Fairgrounds.
Lee sued the City of Kingman and the Kingman Boomers, a group that collected donations from residents and the Kingman area’s business community in order to pay for the annual fireworks display after budget woes compelled the City Council to drop funding.
Lee’s suit against those entities was dismissed by a federal judge.
