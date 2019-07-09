OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 09
Weather  78.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Research, restoration begins on Rembrandt's 'Night Watch'

Rembrandt’s “Night Watch” is being studied by researchers and restorers at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum as part of a months-long project using high-tech imaging technology to throw new light on the iconic painting. (Public Domain)

Rembrandt’s “Night Watch” is being studied by researchers and restorers at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum as part of a months-long project using high-tech imaging technology to throw new light on the iconic painting. (Public Domain)

ALEKSANDAR FURTULA, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 9, 2019 7:22 p.m.

AMSTERDAM – Researchers and restorers at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum launched a months-long project Monday, using high-tech imaging technology to throw new light on Rembrandt van Rijn's iconic "Night Watch."

Working in a specially designed glass chamber, researchers at the museum are undertaking a painstaking examination and restoration of the huge portrait of a 17th-century civil militia.

Art lovers around the world can follow the project online.

"This is the first time that we can actually make a full body scan and that we can discover which pigments he used not only through making little samples but with scanning the entire surface," said the museum's general director, Taco Dibbits.

"We don't know much about how Rembrandt made this painting. And now we hope to discover more and really get a glimpse into the kitchen of the artist," he added.

The 1642 painting last underwent significant restoration 40 years ago after it was slashed by a knife-wielding man and is starting to show blanching in parts of the canvas.

The painting has undergone many retouches and restorations in the past and some of the later additions are starting to fade.

Before the latest restoration can begin, experts will photograph and scan the painting to evaluate its condition.

They will build up a detailed digital picture by merging 12,000 separate images as well as using X-ray technology to peer through the surface.

On Monday, a macro X-ray fluorescence scanner began taking a series of images, said Petria Noble, Head of Paintings Conservation at the Rijksmuseum.

"Each type of technique will give us some information that we then need to put together and interpret all the information together and what that means for the painting," Noble said.

More than 2 million people each year visit the Rijksmuseum, which has the world's largest collection of Rembrandt works.

The Golden Age master is known for his innovative use of light and rebellious compositions.

The restoration project comes in a year that marks the 350th anniversary of the artist's death in 1669 and is part of a "Year of Rembrandt" at the museum.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Historic Las Vegas neon signs set to shine bright once again
A whale’s tale: Longest painting in North America restored
We’re techy, too! Deere, Tide maker head to CES gadget show
Restored Mission Control comes alive 50 years after Apollo
Recovered de Kooning painting back in the spotlight

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News