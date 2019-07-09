Superior Court considering two for court commissioner seat

KINGMAN – Mohave County Superior Court is seeking the public’s input on two candidates to fill the full-time position of court commissioner. Both candidates, Ryan Esplin and Megan McCoy, currently serve as deputy county attorneys. Written comments must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, July 15, after which the Presiding Superior Court Judge will make up his mind.

A court commissioner assists the judge and handles specific assigned cases and uncontested matters, a position crucial in supporting judges overwhelmed by a severe overflow of cases in Mohave County.

“For me it would be just another opportunity to serve the community I love,” said Esplin, who for the last 2 ½ years has been advising the Mohave County Board of Supervisors and leads the civil division of the county attorney’s office.

Coming from Southern Utah, Esplin likes the similarities between this area and the place he came from.

“Kingman offers the same opportunities I had growing up,” he said. “I like the size of the community and the fact that you know your neighbors.”

In 2014, McCoy was named Outstanding Prosecutor for her work with undercover law enforcement officers investigating and prosecuting drug cases for the county.

“I’ve been serving the county for 13 years,” she said. “I came here straight after law school and had an amazing time ever since. The new job would be a transition for me, but none of us public servants are here for the paycheck. It’s about being of service, to get the truth out and bring justice.”

The candidates were recommended by the Mohave County Committee on Special Judicial Officer Appointments for Honorable Charles W. Gurtler, Jr., Presiding Superior Court Judge for consideration.

Written comments should be sent to Mohave County Superior Court, Attn: Kip Anderson, 401 E. Spring St, P.O. Box 7000, Kingman, Arizona 86402 or emailed to courtadmin@mohavecourts.com.