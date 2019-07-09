Yogurt plants in Vermont, Arizona sold to Stonyfield parent
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – The French company that purchased New Hampshire’s Stonyfield Farm in 2017 has acquired a yogurt maker with facilities in Brattleboro, Vermont, and Casa Grande, Arizona.
Lactalis Group says the purchase of Ehrmann Commonwealth Dairy was completed on July 5.
Thierry Clement, CEO of Lactalis North America in Buffalo, New York, said the Ehrmann dairies complement his company’s Stonyfield and Siggi’s brands in the U.S.
Ehrmann Commonwealth Dairy employs 250 people in Brattleboro and Casa Grande. Its Vermont plant manufactures products under the Green Mountain Creamery label.
