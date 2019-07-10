OFFERS
AZ Claus Cause brings back its July car show fundraiser

AZ Claus Cause raises money for its nonprofit efforts that bring Christmas to children in need. Its July car show will have live music and a drawing for a grill. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: July 10, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Arizona Claus Cause is having another event to raise funds to bring underprivileged children Christmas gifts or to help one specific child who is in need.

AZ Claus Cause, a nonprofit 501c3 that provides Christmas to those who don’t have the opportunity to receive it, is bringing back its July car show partnered with Walmart. The show will begin at 5 p.m. with an American flag presentation by AZ Westside Wheelers and the national anthem.

Last year the funds from the car show went to Natalie Dawn and her family. This year Mary Taylor, who dresses up as Mrs. Claus, hasn’t found someone to receive the funds.

“All money goes to the Claus Cause or given out to another cause,” Taylor said.

Terry Wayne Project will be performing at the event as well as other live music performances. The event will have an SPL competition, which rewards the person who can produce the loudest sound in their vehicle. The winner will receive either a first-, second-, or third-place trophy.

Trophies will also be given to six cars for people’s choice and one for overall best of show. There will also be a drawing for a grill donated by Walmart. Tickets for the drawing can be purchased at the event.

The event is from 5-9 p.m. Friday, July 19 at Walmart, 3396 Stockton Hill Road.

