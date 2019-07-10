OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 10
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Driver escapes injury when saguaro cactus pierces windshield

This photo provided by the Northwest Fire District shows where a driver escaped injury when his car’s windshield was pierced by the trunk of a saguaro cactus during a wreck Wednesday, July 10, 2019 on the outskirts of Tucson, Ariz. Pima County sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the black sports car struck the cactus while crossing a median before ending up on the other side of a road and that the cactus ended up slamming into the car’s windshield. (Northwest Fire District)

This photo provided by the Northwest Fire District shows where a driver escaped injury when his car’s windshield was pierced by the trunk of a saguaro cactus during a wreck Wednesday, July 10, 2019 on the outskirts of Tucson, Ariz. Pima County sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the black sports car struck the cactus while crossing a median before ending up on the other side of a road and that the cactus ended up slamming into the car’s windshield. (Northwest Fire District)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 10, 2019 7:19 p.m.

TUCSON – Arizona authorities say a driver escaped injury when his car’s windshield was pierced by the trunk of a saguaro cactus during a wreck Wednesday on the outskirts of Tucson.

Pima County sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the black sports car struck the cactus while crossing a median.

The broken-off cactus ended up partially inside the car, with the rest jutting over car’s hood.

Jelineo said deputies detained the driver for further investigation after observing signs and symptoms of impairment.

The driver’s identity wasn’t released.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

4 killed in I-10 wreck identified as Arizonans, Californians
Crashes injure two people, kill two cows in Golden Valley
Meadview man hurt after pushing friend out of harm's way
Car slams school bus in Golden Valley
Sheriff's deputy struck at accident scene, seriously injured

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News