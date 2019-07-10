First Maricopa County death in ongoing hepatitis A outbreak
PHOENIX – Health officials say Maricopa County has recorded its first death related to the ongoing statewide hepatitis A outbreak.
Details on the person who died weren’t immediately available Tuesday.
Authorities say the death is the third in Arizona since the outbreak started last November.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ website, there have been 424 cases in the state since the start of the outbreak with 216 of the cases in Maricopa County.
Hepatitis A is a contagious disease that causes inflammation of the liver.
It is spread when people use the bathroom and then don’t wash their hands.
Authorities say anyone within the high-risk groups can receive a free hepatitis A vaccine from any of Maricopa County’s public health clinics.
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana found, 4 arrested
- A new generation brings a new sound straight out of Kingman
- Fresh Start: Bakery 66 just reopened in a new location
- Mohave 911
- Column
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Dolan Springs man dies in single-vehicle accident Sunday
- Indivisible Kingman is reactivated and full of energy to be catalyst for local progressive revolution
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*