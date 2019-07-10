OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 10
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Here is your chance to Waltz through life

Grab your dancing shoes for Waltz lessons starting Friday, July 12 at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center. (Adobe Images)

Grab your dancing shoes for Waltz lessons starting Friday, July 12 at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center. (Adobe Images)

Originally Published: July 10, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – If you ever wanted to step, slide, step in 3/4 time, your opportunity to learn and practice the Waltz is here.

Beginner and intermediate Waltz Dance lessons are being offered on Fridays beginning July 12, 2019. Beginner lessons start at 12:30 p.m., and lessons for intermediates follow at 2 p.m. at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., Suite B.

Cost is only $1.50 per person per class. Call 928-757-2778 for more information.

Information provided by KHAC

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Photo: Having a Ball
Meetings & Activities: June 30, 2014
Kingman Photo:Dance the Night Away
Meetings & Activities: July 7, 2014
Meetings & Activities: July 14, 2014

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News