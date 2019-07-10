Here is your chance to Waltz through life

KINGMAN – If you ever wanted to step, slide, step in 3/4 time, your opportunity to learn and practice the Waltz is here.

Beginner and intermediate Waltz Dance lessons are being offered on Fridays beginning July 12, 2019. Beginner lessons start at 12:30 p.m., and lessons for intermediates follow at 2 p.m. at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., Suite B.

Cost is only $1.50 per person per class. Call 928-757-2778 for more information.

