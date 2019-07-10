OFFERS
Wed, July 10
Horoscopes | July 11, 2019

Originally Published: July 10, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Birthdays: Justin Chambers, 49; Lisa Rinna, 56; Richie Sambora, 60; Sela Ward, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do more listening and less talking when dealing with partners. Finding out where you stand will give insight into how best to handle situations that may not be to your liking.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Share your feelings, but don’t force your ideas on others. If you are calm and consistent, you’ll receive a far better response.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You should be aiming toward stress reduction, not ramping it up. Don’t let situations turn into a melodrama that leaves you facing an ultimatum.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t let an outsider coax you into something that will cause those close to you to worry. Emotional upset and anger will only make matters worse.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Crunch the numbers before you make promises. You can hurt your reputation if you can’t live up to your word.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do your best to get along with everyone. A personal change you make will turn out well, but it might not please someone close to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You know better than anyone what’s best for you. Don’t back down or give in to someone asking you to do something restrictive or underhanded.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Physical improvements, lifestyle changes or romance should be your priority. If someone is demanding or forceful, know enough to walk away.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your dialogue honest and precise. A last-minute change someone makes should not be allowed to cost you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your heart and soul into what you do. A unique opportunity will be tempting, but first get all the facts and figures before you agree to participate.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Assess a partnership or project you are involved in before you decide to participate. Use your intelligence and experience to avoid a costly mistake.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you give someone the upper hand, expect him or her to take advantage of you. Celebrate your success with someone you love.

