OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 10
Weather  92.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Local Walmart honors teachers with an appreciation day

Kingman area teachers can stop by Walmart, 3396 Stockton Hill Road, during its Teacher Appreciation Event from 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13. (Daily Miner file photo)

Kingman area teachers can stop by Walmart, 3396 Stockton Hill Road, during its Teacher Appreciation Event from 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 10, 2019 7:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – First day of school is getting closer and that means desks and chairs will soon be filled with students and classrooms will have their teachers. But before school starts, Walmart is showing appreciation to those educators in the classroom.

Walmart is saying “Thank you, Teachers!” during its Teacher’s Only Event. The event will have cake, ice cream, cold drinks, photo booths, and goodie bags. The first 300 teachers will receive a goodie bag with treats from Crayola, 3M, Bic, Fiskars and more.

Teachers must bring their teacher ID or email address. The festivities are from 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at Walmart, 3396 Stockton Hill Road.

Information provided by Walmart – Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman Photos: Teacher Appreciation Day
Staples will be hosting Teacher Appreciation Day
Event Calendar | July 27, 2018
KAOL Primary has a new home
Teachers across the state are taking a stand during the Arizona Day of Action for pay increases

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News