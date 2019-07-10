Local Walmart honors teachers with an appreciation day

KINGMAN – First day of school is getting closer and that means desks and chairs will soon be filled with students and classrooms will have their teachers. But before school starts, Walmart is showing appreciation to those educators in the classroom.

Walmart is saying “Thank you, Teachers!” during its Teacher’s Only Event. The event will have cake, ice cream, cold drinks, photo booths, and goodie bags. The first 300 teachers will receive a goodie bag with treats from Crayola, 3M, Bic, Fiskars and more.

Teachers must bring their teacher ID or email address. The festivities are from 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at Walmart, 3396 Stockton Hill Road.

Information provided by Walmart – Kingman