Mohave County Animal Shelter hosts dog adoption event

The Mohave County Animal Shelter will be at Tractor Supply Co. in Kingman Saturday, July 13 for a dog adoption event. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: July 10, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Animal Shelter will be at Tractor Supply Co. in Kingman from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13 for a dog adoption event that will feature all kinds of man’s best friend.

“We’re incredibly crowded with dogs right now, absolutely tipping over with doggies,” Operations Manager Nicole Mangiameli said of the shelter, which is currently in its busiest time of year. “We adopt out 10 and we get 20 more, that’s how it goes in the summer.”

Mangiameli said Tractor Supply, 3136-A Stockton Hill Road, has graciously offered to host the event.

“We’ll have puppies, small dogs, big dogs, lots of dogs,” she said.

The adoption price for a dog is $125, which includes spay or neuter, all vaccines, a parvovirus test, a microchip and a county dog license. The shelter also always has specials for veterans, seniors and disabled persons.

“The summertime is a really difficult time for us because we are inundated with owner-surrenders and strays,” Mangiameli explained. “And so now more than ever we need people to rally and come and adopt.”

She also noted that when a person adopts a dog, they’re actually saving another canine as well.

“You come and adopt a dog and another guy takes his place and has a safe place to sleep and food,” she said.

If unable to adopt, Mangiameli said people can still swing by and give affection to the animals in addition to learning how they can volunteer with the shelter.

Also taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and every Saturday for that matter, is the shelter’s pool party at its facility, 950 Buchanan St. People and kids can stop by and play with dogs in kiddie pools.

“We’ve done a lot of adoptions that way,” Mangiameli said. “It’s a nice way to get the animals out.”

Contact
News