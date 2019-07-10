OFFERS
Mohave County Superior Court appoints new deputy director of Juvenile Court Services

Mohave County Courthouse

Mohave County Courthouse

Originally Published: July 10, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Probation Department announced the appointment of Natalie Eggers to deputy director of Juvenile Court Services.

Eggers has been in service to the department and court for eight years. She began her career with Mohave County Probation as the juvenile intake officer in Bullhead City.

Since that time, she has been involved with every aspect of juvenile probation operations serving as a line officer in Kingman, on duty officer/interstate compact for juveniles, standard supervision, juvenile intensive probation supervision, and Juvenile Drug Court prior to her promotion to deputy probation officer senior.

Eggers has completed leadership training through the AOC’s Arizona Court Supervisor and Arizona Court Manager programs and is anticipated to graduate with her Master’s Degree in Family and Human Development from Arizona State University in August.

Natalie serves as the department’s primary minor victims of sex trafficking specialist, a certified firearms instructor, the department representative to the Child Fatality Review Board, and is the chairperson for Mohave County’s Crossover Youth Practice Model Governance Board.

She was recently appointed by Presiding Judge Charles W. Gurtler, Jr. to serve on the Superior Court Judicial Merit Commission.

The court wrote that Eggers earned the appointment because throughout her career, she has embodied the department’s motto of “service to others is the highest calling” through her balanced efforts to improve the lives of children and families in our communities, protecting the public, and professional commitment to the court.

Information provided by Mohave County Superior Court

