Diet Center Tip of the Week | You can stay on track while on trips and vacations

Eunice Mesick

Eunice Mesick

Eunice Mesick, Health & Wellness Writer
Originally Published: July 11, 2019 7:23 p.m.

With the warm days of summer here, many of us are probably going to take some weekend trips or vacations during this summer season. If that is the case for you and your family, have fun!

Hi, this is Eunice with Diet Center.

Sometimes when we are planning those vacations and weekend trips, we may want to give up on our weight-loss goals and think about them after we return, but that doesn’t have to be the case.

You can still maintain your progress during your trips with a little planning. Make sure to eat all your meals. Skipping meals can cause us to overeat when we eventually do consume a meal.

Pack water, your favorite noncaloric beverages, and convenient low-fat, low-calorie snacks. Good items to bring include fresh fruit, fresh veggies like carrot and/or celery sticks, yogurt, small milk cartons, and Diet Center Snack Bags or Meal Replacement Bars.

When you stop at rest stops or convenient stores, make sure to read labels and choose individually packaged foods for portion control. When eating out, select foods prepared with little to no fat, for example, grilled, steamed, or baked items without cream sauces. Keep your portion sizes in mind.

Another thing we can do to help make it through a weekend trip or vacation is to stay active. Enjoy the trip with a relaxing walk, a fun bike ride, or a cool swim.

Let’s talk for a minute about the benefits of walking. We can’t hear enough about the benefits of walking. Walking works every muscle in the body, improves our circulation, helps maintain our lean muscle mass, and keeps up our metabolism.

Walking can also help elevate our mood and help keep us in shape without stress and too much sweating. It’s one of the best forms of exercise for weight control, strengthening bones, and maintaining good posture.

To help meet weight-loss goals, we should focus on the duration of time rather than our speed. Distance and regularity burn calories effectively. Aim for 40 to 60 minutes of continuous walking at a moderate pace, four to five times a week. If you walk at a moderate pace, you can walk for longer periods and not get as sore. However, walking at a faster pace on alternate days can help condition our bodies. Try to walk daily.

A lifestyle that incorporates at least a 3-minute walk after meals can subtract up to 4 pounds of body fat each year. Walking can do wonders for our weight loss.

For those weekend trips and vacations plan a little, move your body, and choose foods wisely while you’re out and we can keep reaching our weight-loss goals.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s weight Loss Tip of the Week. If you find yourself struggling with weight loss, please let me help you. You can call Diet Center at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave.

