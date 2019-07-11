Elks hosting blood drive Tuesday

KINGMAN – Kingman residents and doctors are working together to replenish Mohave County’s blood supply this week, and that blood is desperately needed.

The American Red Cross announced a dangerous blood shortage at hospitals throughout the U.S. last month, with about 50,000 fewer blood donations in June than expected. According to Red Cross statistics, about 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed at hospitals every day throughout the U.S. To meet that need, agencies like Utah-based Vitalant is organizing blood drives throughout Arizona.

There will be a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 in the dining room at Elks Lodge No. 468, 900 Gates Ave. Donors can make an appointment at bloodhero.com or call 877-25-Vital.

Blood donations are used to provide transfusions for surgery and cancer patients, people with chronic illness and victims of traumatic injuries. The supply of blood can’t always meet the demand, according to the Red Cross, because only about 3% of eligible people donate blood annually.