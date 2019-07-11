Event Calendar | Friday, July 12, 2019
TODAY
AZGFD Wildlife Series: Desert Tortoises
6–7:15 p.m. Mohave County Library – Kingman branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. The program is part of the Summer Wildlife Series. Arizona Game & Fish will be teaching attendees about this gentle giant of the desert. Free for all ages. Limited space and seating. 928-692-2665.
SATURDAY
Farmers Market
8 a.m. – noon Thunder Rode, 102 Beale St. fresh, local, homemade, handcrafted, home-baked goods. Live music, great products and helpful vendors. 928-530-6544 or visit www.kingmanfarmersmarket.org.
SUNDAY
Hymn Singing
5-8 p.m., Annie’s Art Attic, 2575 E. Northern Ave., food, fellowship and fun.
