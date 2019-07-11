OFFERS
Event Calendar | Friday, July 12, 2019

Desert tortoises will be the topic of an upcoming presentation set for Friday, July 12 at the Kingman library. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 11, 2019 7:30 p.m.

TODAY

AZGFD Wildlife Series: Desert Tortoises

6–7:15 p.m. Mohave County Library – Kingman branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. The program is part of the Summer Wildlife Series. Arizona Game & Fish will be teaching attendees about this gentle giant of the desert. Free for all ages. Limited space and seating. 928-692-2665.

SATURDAY

Farmers Market

8 a.m. – noon Thunder Rode, 102 Beale St. fresh, local, homemade, handcrafted, home-baked goods. Live music, great products and helpful vendors. 928-530-6544 or visit www.kingmanfarmersmarket.org.

SUNDAY

Hymn Singing

5-8 p.m., Annie’s Art Attic, 2575 E. Northern Ave., food, fellowship and fun.

