Feathered guest visits Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course

The photographer captured this photo of a Blue Heron on the pond at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course last week. (Robert Dell/Courtesy)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: July 11, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – It’s common to hear about “birdies” “eagles,” and sometimes “albatrosses,” around the golf course, but Robert Dell found himself a Blue Heron.

Dell photographed a Blue Heron on the pond at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course last week, where it was most likely hunting for something to eat.

Blue Herons wade slowly or stand statue-like, stalking fish and other prey in shallow water or open fields, according to The Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Watch for the lightning-fast thrust of the neck and head as they stab with their strong bills.

Great Blue Heron hunting by Cornell Lab of Ornithology

Their very slow wingbeats, tucked-in neck and trailing legs create an unmistakable image in flight.

