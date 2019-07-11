Feathered guest visits Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course

KINGMAN – It’s common to hear about “birdies” “eagles,” and sometimes “albatrosses,” around the golf course, but Robert Dell found himself a Blue Heron.

Dell photographed a Blue Heron on the pond at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course last week, where it was most likely hunting for something to eat.

Blue Herons wade slowly or stand statue-like, stalking fish and other prey in shallow water or open fields, according to The Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Watch for the lightning-fast thrust of the neck and head as they stab with their strong bills.

Their very slow wingbeats, tucked-in neck and trailing legs create an unmistakable image in flight.