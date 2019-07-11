GOP gearing up for 2020 election season

KINGMAN – State Sen. Sonny Borrelli and local Republican activists, Mohave County Republican Central Committee Chairman Sam Scarmardo, and District 1 Director Steve Robinson spoke on the 2020 election prospects and strategies at the Mohave Republican Forum on Wednesday, July 10.

The meeting was hosted by MRF Vice President Richard Basinger, who elaborated on why he supports President Donald Trump and explained his “passion for this man.”

“Who just moved here from California?” Borrelli asked. “Welcome to Arizona! Keep your guns and plastic straws,” he said. Borrelli praised this year’s state budget, the most rural-friendly budget one could ever imagine as he described it.

However, in 2018, Democrats almost took the Arizona House, Borelli reminded those in attendance. In his opinion, they cheated, especially Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, whose team “harvested votes” – collected ballots for voters who were not able to mail them.

“We want the election to be fair and responsible,” Borrelli said. “Otherwise we would be Eastern Europe or some other third world country. And this is not who we are.”

To demonstrate “who they really are”, the senator mentioned a Democratic bill from February (HB 2696) that allegedly called for killing babies who survived abortions.

“I don’t care if you don’t like McSally,” he said referring to some GOP reservations regarding Republican U.S. Sen. Martha McSally. “Hold your nose and vote. Sometimes you have to hold your nose and vote for me,” he added jokingly. “I appreciate that.”

Borelli devoted a lot of time calling for more regulation of the medical marijuana industry, which, he said, enjoys privileges unavailable to other business and is therefore unjustifiable.

Scarmardo announced that Chair of the Arizona Republican Party Kelly Ward just named him “a finance guy” and “a bundle guy” for the county and that he accepts checks as low as $10. He spoke about the 2018 alleged election fraud in Maricopa County and his frustration with McSally, who has to come over and meet with more and more residents of Mohave County.

Scarmardo also shared what he heard from a family member employed with Customs and Border Protection. According to this person, immigrant children who are suffering in the cages on the border are actors. And he called Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the U.S. Ruth Bader Ginsburg an “old hag” and professed bloodshed in case Democrats win in 2020.

“Another revolution. Blood is a big expense,” Scarmardo said.

Basinger told the forum about his personal encounter with President Donald Trump who is “the nicest and the most respectful” individual in person.

Robinson announced, among other events, a dinner-event themed as “Warriors and Defenders of our Constitution” on Oct. 19. McSally promised to attend and the party invited Sebastian Gorka, a former advisor to President Trump known for his connections to far-right groups in Europe. Gorka was forced out of his job in the White House in August 2017.