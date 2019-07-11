Horoscopes | July 12, 2019

Birthdays: Malala Yousafzai, 22; Kimberly Perry, 36; Topher Grace, 41; Steve Howey, 42.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for an opportunity that is conducive to financial gain, not excess. Loss is likely if you don’t protect your possessions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll do much better if you are moving about, learning something new or discovering places you’ve never been. Problems at home will surface if you choose to disagree with someone you live with.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll learn a lot if you talk with people who come from different backgrounds. The information you gather will encourage you to honor your own family traditions as well as be tolerant of what others believe or how they live.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make a personal change that will make you feel good about the way you look, how you feel or the response you receive from those you love. Keep your thoughts to yourself; it’s what you do that will make a difference.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make sure you have alternative plans to offset any unexpected change that could leave you in a precarious position. Keep a close watch over what others are doing or saying to avoid being misled.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A social event will bring you in contact with someone who piques your interest. Romance is on the rise, and a change in the way you live or do things will head your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Call the shots instead of letting someone else take over. Use your intelligence and speak up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Try something different. The experience you gain through the encounters you have will motivate you to make a personal change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Share your feelings and ideas with someone you trust and enjoy being around. The plans that develop will give you something to look forward to and to save for.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional situation should not be allowed to fester. Honesty and showing appreciation will help solve an existing problem.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you aren’t satisfied with your job or how you earn your living, check out the online job market. An advertisement will grab your attention and encourage you to beef up your resume and apply for an interview.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t let what others do bother you. Focus on making physical improvements that will lift your spirits and your confidence.