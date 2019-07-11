OFFERS
Mohave County Board of Supervisors to support Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement

Mohave County Board of Supervisors are expected to show its support for the Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement with a vote Monday, July 15. The Hualapai Tribe will get an allocation of Colorado River water with the settlement. (Adobe Images)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: July 11, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to unanimously adopt a resolution conveying support for the passage of the Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement legislation.

The board will discuss and vote on the issue during its regular session at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 15 at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The resolution would recognize the Hualapai Tribe as a key member and economic driver of Mohave County and the water settlement that the tribe has negotiated with the state and other parties is a responsible and rational allocation of water for the Hualapai Tribe.

The water and infrastructure project provided for in the settlement will allow the tribe to continue its efforts at economic development and will create hundreds of jobs for both residents of the Hualapai Reservation and other residents of Mohave County.

The county supports the approach to allocate to the tribe a supply of water from the Colorado River, a renewable source, and thereby reduce the tribe' s dependence on scarce groundwater, a non-renewable source.

On May 15, 2017, the board expressed strong support for predecessor legislation to ratify the same Hualapai Tribe water rights settlement, and urged its enactment by Congress.

It is expected that the supervisors will convey support of the Hualapai Tribe water rights settlement and will urge Sen. Martha McSally, Sen. Sinema, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar and the entire Arizona Congressional Delegation to support and pursue the passage of the bill in Washington, D.C.

