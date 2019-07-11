OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 11
Weather  102.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Needles declares itself a 2nd Amendment sanctuary city

Needles City Council considers declaring itself a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary City. (Courtesy)

Needles City Council considers declaring itself a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary City. (Courtesy)

Daisy Nelson, Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: July 11, 2019 3:21 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Needles, California is now officially a Second Amendment Sanctuary City. This means the city will exempt itself from any restrictive gun laws that California passes, and it allows them to continue concealed carry and purchasing ammunition.

The declaration was approved unanimously by Needles City Council on Tuesday.

The resolution for the declaration states, “It is the desire of the City Council to declare its support of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

“The City Council affirms its support for the San Bernardino County Sheriff in his exercise of sound discretion to not enforce against any person an unconstitutional firearms and ammunitions law within the City, and to demonstrate leniency to concealed carry permit holders from other States while in the City,” the declaration states. The declaration aims to support “free flow of commerce,” as well.

It also states that Needles is “geographically and economically isolated within the State of California, with the nearest neighboring California cities of Barstow and Blythe, being 144 miles and 96 miles away, respectively… whereas, the City derives economic benefit from interstate commerce among and between the citizens of the City and the citizens of the States of Nevada and Arizona due to their proximity.”

Both Nevada and Arizona allow concealed carry permits from either state, but California does not recognize permits from any other state. On top of that, Proposition 63 in California “provides that all ammunition purchases or transfers made in California require a Department of Justice ‘point of sale’ eligibility check,” according to the resolution.

“The enforcement of these laws creates an undue hardship on the citizens of the City, who must forego the opportunity to conveniently purchase ammunition in a neighboring State, and instead must travel roundtrip over 3 hours in exercising their constitutional right to legally purchase ammunition,” harming the City’s economy “irreparably,” the resolution states.

The declaration calls California’s firearm laws “over restrictive” and impairing, creating “immediate adverse economic impacts” on Needles and its citizens.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

City of Needles may declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary city
Senate Bill 1108: Are we really safe?
High court rules gun ownership is an individual right
Pro-gun legislation prompted by Mohave County Board's firearms policy
House panel OKs bill to allow concealed gun carry across state lines

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News