Obituary | Janelle Adelaide Pershall
Janelle Adelaide Pershall
9/08/1933 – 7/05/2019
Janelle was born in Dardenelle, Arkansas and later moved to Clovis, New Mexico where she attended Clovis High School. There she met, and on May 18, 1949, married Harold Pershall. They had just celebrated 70 years of marriage before her passing.
Janelle was employed at Mohave High School in Bullhead City, Arizona and then transferred to Kingman Unified School District Office, where she retired after 27 years. She served as senior Regent of Women of the Moose. She was also a member of Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by parents; Charley and Alice Vandiver. She is survived by husband; Harold Pershall, daughters; Leanna Stephens (Jay), Joy Pemberton (John), Vera Simpson (Steve), and Denise Hoskins (Robert), son; Pete Pershall (Shon), 14 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
Janelle passed away at home, surrounded by her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donation be made to American Cancer Society.
A celebration of life will be held at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Our sincere thanks to Living Waters Hospice and Sutton Memorial for the care they have shown to our loved one, beloved wife and mother.
