Photo Gallery | Running wild at Mighty Mud Mania

A pair of competitors take a dip in the mud Thursday during the 41st annual Mighty Mud Mania. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

A pair of competitors take a dip in the mud Thursday during the 41st annual Mighty Mud Mania. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: July 11, 2019 2:06 p.m.

KINGMAN – It was a bright and muddy day for boys and girls of all ages Thursday, July 11 as they made the trek to Firefighter’s Memorial Park, 2201 Detroit Ave., for the 41st annual Mighty Mud Mania.

One of the City’s longest-running traditions lived up to expectations with a large crowd of both spectators and competitors, who were separated into eight different age groups.

The youngest bunch featured 4-5 year olds, while adults 34 and older also ran wild through the mud.

2019 Mighty Mud Mania by KingmanDailyMiner

The course was full of a variety of obstacles, including some inner tubes that were tied together as well as others that were fastened to the ground.

The final stretch of the course featured a rope that swung over a pit of glorious mud. Some successfully maneuvered through it, while others weren’t as fortunate. Luckily, a slip n’ slide awaited the competitors as they crossed the finish line.

