Rain, thunderstorm possible on Saturday

KINGMAN – Monsoon season has been upon us for at least a month now and there hasn’t been much rainfall, but it’s never too early to refresh the minds of Arizonans on how to stay safe when it starts to rain cats and dogs.

Saturday night the Kingman area can possible sees a rain shower or thunderstorm. According to The Weather Channel, there is a 20% chance of rain. Monsoon brings the southwest region of the country thunderstorms, heavy rain, lightning, hail, high winds, flash flooding, dust storms and extreme heat.

Plan ahead

Those who are traveling for summer road trip be sure to plan ahead by looking up current weather forecasts.

Readers can visit kdminer.com for regular weather updates and road closures, as well.

Safety first

Keeping a safety kit in your vehicle or in your home is always a good move.

Families can create a safety kit for their home by gathering a flashlight with extra batteries, a battery operated radio, extra food and water, a first aid kit, canned food and hand can opener, clothing, bedding, extra set of car keys, credit card or cash, or special items like diapers, hearing aids, and pet supplies.

A safety kit for vehicles should include water, a blanket, flashlight, road flares, and phone chargers could help ease the situation when getting stuck on the side of the road due to a storm.



On the road

When driving during a storm, steer clear of downed power lines and call 911 to make sure authorities are aware of the situation. Also, avoid driving too fast in heavy rain situations, because hydroplaning can occur and can happen when there is about one-tenth of an inch of rain and at 35 mph or faster.

If the road is completely flooded, turn around and don’t go through it. Water depth is very easy to misjudge and the road can be damaged or broken. According to the National Weather Service, it only takes about one to two feet of water to float most vehicles, including SUVs.

Remember Arizona’s Stupid Motorist Law, the driver will be cited by paying the expenses of any emergency response if the driver chooses to drive on a public street or highway that is temporarily closed and covered by a rise in water level.

It’s hot outside

Monsoon season also brings excessive heat, which is the main weather related killer in Arizona, according to the NWS. Be sure to stay hydrated, limit time outside and wear light breathable clothing.

Check on elderly friends, neighbors and family since the elderly can be more susceptible to heat-related illness. Be sure to provide plenty of water and shade for pets.

Look out for symptoms of heat exhaustion, which include feeling tired, flushed and excessively sweating. Stop any activities immediately, drink more water and sit and rest in a cool place.



Be sure to also look out for symptoms of heat stroke. People suffering from heat stroke can start to become disoriented, stop sweating, have hot dry skin, or can pass out. Call 911 immediately and if possible move them to a cooler location.