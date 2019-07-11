Rants and Raves | July 12, 2019
Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.
Recycling: I recently moved here from San Bernardino, California. Trash was picked up once a week. A green can with trash and blue can with all recycling items, paper, cans, glass and plastic, etc. Here trash is picked up twice a week; maybe something to think about!
Schiff, guest column on building the wall: Schiff states the top 1% pay virtually “all” taxes but then says 39%. After reading the article stating how little 50% of Americans pay in taxes, it should follow to build the wall to curb this. That doesn’t compute either.
Bakery 66 just reopened: A lady after my own heart. Very best wishes to this hardworking woman. Let’s all get out and support her. Who doesn’t love baked goods?
Senator fights against surprise medical bills: Although I am not a Democrat, it seems that the only politician we have fighting for us in Washington, D.C. is Sen. Sinema!
Progressives: “Based upon science and reason,” but only if you agree!
Affordable Care Act validity of Obama health care law at issue in appeal hearing: What have the Republicans got to replace Obamacare? Nada, zilch, nothing. They really don’t care about you or me. They just want to enrich themselves and their friends.
Kingman Center for the Arts, Angle Homes: Thanks to Kingman Center for the Arts and Angle Homes for their efforts to bring more culture and arts to our community. Kudos as well to the Daily Miner for running stories about their plays and activities.
