Board of Supervisors meets twice this week

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will conduct their regular meeting at 9:30 a.m., Monday, July 15, at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

However, there will be another important meeting this week.

The supervisors will meet with all five members of the Census 2020 Complete Count Committee (one per district) at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at the same location.

They will elect the chairman and the vice chairman and overview committee by-laws. The meeting is open to the public.

During the regular Monday session, supervisors will consider nine new applications for Republican precinct committeemen as requested by the Republican Central Committee. They will also accept a couple of resignations, one of them from Jean Bishop of South Kingman who is also District 4’s supervisor.

The board will discuss a contract for Water Pollution Prevention in Mohave County with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality for Water Pollution Prevention.

Another important issue on the agenda is a resolution to support for the passage of the Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement legislation that is expected to be approved.