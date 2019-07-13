OFFERS
Sat, July 13
Gosar wants to end US critical minerals dependency

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar speaks during the Mohave County Republican’s picnic in the Hualapai Mountains in this July 2018 photo. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 13, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Republicans in Washington are calling to end dependency on critical minerals from China. That means more wars over uranium mining in Arizona.

“The supply of critical minerals are essential to our economy, vital defense systems, and national security,” said Rep. Paul A. Gosar on July 11 after the House’s passage of Gosar’s amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act. “There is no good reason we should rely on the goodwill of China for materials that are abundantly available in the United States. The passage of my amendment will reduce our reliance on China, bolster our country’s economy and support American manufacturing jobs.”

According to the congressman’s website, Chinese state media recently proposed the idea of completely banning critical mineral exports to the U.S. Currently, the U.S. relies on China for 20 different critical minerals, which include several rare earth materials as defined by the Department of Defense.

The issue is closely related to the discussions over the mining ban in a million-acre buffer zone around the Grand Canyon. Both the Mohave County Board of Supervisors and Arizona congressional delegation in Washington, D.C. want the ban to expire and let the local mining industry grow.

However, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, Northern Arizona contains enough uranium to meet the American nuclear industry’s needs for only about six years, and the Grand Canyon region holds just a fraction of that.

Contact
