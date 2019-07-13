OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, July 13
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Local nonprofits awarded grant money from Arizona Commission on the Arts

Kingman Center for the Arts puts on productions in the community like “Bye Bye Birdie” and has received a $5,000 grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts. (Daily Miner file photo)

Kingman Center for the Arts puts on productions in the community like “Bye Bye Birdie” and has received a $5,000 grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: July 13, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Art comes in many forms such as music, literature, dance, and painting. Arizona Commission on the Arts awarded two grants to local nonprofits.

Kingman Center for the Arts and Kingman Area Books are Magic Festival (KABAM!) received grant money to help with bringing more art-related activities to the community.

Kingman Center for the Arts was awarded the Community Investment Grant totaling $5,000. Kristina Michelson, KCA executive director, said KCA was excited to receive the news.

“We will invest it in our gallery show and new activities at the ArtHub,” she said. “We are going to be teaching art classes and try to bring in outside artists for workshops and visual art events.”

This is the second year KCA has been awarded the grant and for the same amount.

The CIG provided operating support to nonprofit arts organizations, local arts agencies, and tribal cultural organizations whose mission is to produce, present or teach the arts, and/or to provide arts based services.

Kingman Area Books are Magic Festival received the Festival Grant and was awarded $2,000. Stephanie Kress, a KABAM facilitator, said they have been awarded the grant for many years.

Kress said, they plan to use the grant money to put authors in schools to talk to students in different grade levels.

The Festival Grant supports organizations in its efforts to provide quality arts and cultural programming through community festival activities.

Other organizations in Mohave County that received grant money from the commission are River Cities Community Theater Players in Bullhead City received $3,000 from the Community Investment Grant and River Valley artists Guild Inc. in Bullhead City also received $3,000 from the Community Investment Grant.

The Lake Havasu Regional Orchestra was also awarded the Community Investment Grant and received $3,000.

Stephen Wilcox, the commission’s communication director, said in a press release the amount funded in Mohave County this year is 50% more than last year.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona Commission on the Arts hosting information session for grant programs
UniSource provides grants to local nonprofits
Arts commission budget allows for grants statewide
UniSource gives $29,000 in grants
KABAM! turns 10 this year

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News