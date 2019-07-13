Local nonprofits awarded grant money from Arizona Commission on the Arts

KINGMAN – Art comes in many forms such as music, literature, dance, and painting. Arizona Commission on the Arts awarded two grants to local nonprofits.

Kingman Center for the Arts and Kingman Area Books are Magic Festival (KABAM!) received grant money to help with bringing more art-related activities to the community.

Kingman Center for the Arts was awarded the Community Investment Grant totaling $5,000. Kristina Michelson, KCA executive director, said KCA was excited to receive the news.

“We will invest it in our gallery show and new activities at the ArtHub,” she said. “We are going to be teaching art classes and try to bring in outside artists for workshops and visual art events.”

This is the second year KCA has been awarded the grant and for the same amount.

The CIG provided operating support to nonprofit arts organizations, local arts agencies, and tribal cultural organizations whose mission is to produce, present or teach the arts, and/or to provide arts based services.

Kingman Area Books are Magic Festival received the Festival Grant and was awarded $2,000. Stephanie Kress, a KABAM facilitator, said they have been awarded the grant for many years.

Kress said, they plan to use the grant money to put authors in schools to talk to students in different grade levels.

The Festival Grant supports organizations in its efforts to provide quality arts and cultural programming through community festival activities.

Other organizations in Mohave County that received grant money from the commission are River Cities Community Theater Players in Bullhead City received $3,000 from the Community Investment Grant and River Valley artists Guild Inc. in Bullhead City also received $3,000 from the Community Investment Grant.

The Lake Havasu Regional Orchestra was also awarded the Community Investment Grant and received $3,000.

Stephen Wilcox, the commission’s communication director, said in a press release the amount funded in Mohave County this year is 50% more than last year.