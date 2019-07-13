MVD photos are as a bad as they say they are

I recently had to go with Sister to the ADOT/Motor Vehicle Division. I had not been there since first moving to Kingman five years ago.

As usual, my sister waited until her state I.D. from Washington was just about ready to expire before getting her Arizona one.

In any case, we also had a family member who needed to apply for an Arizona driver’s license, so the three of us headed out.

Although none of us were certain just where this place was, we did manage to get directions. We do pretty well just as long as no one tells us to “go south, east, west or north." We do much better with turn at the Circle K, or take a right after you pass the bank.

Anyway, we were surprised at how crowded it was, but then we went on a Monday and after a week with a holiday in it. Even with the wall-to-wall people, things seemed to move really fast. For my sister it was a failure. Her birth certificate was not an official certified copy, so she got nowhere.

Then my turn came, and since I was only changing my address, and already had an Arizona one, I moved right along. To be honest, I actually wanted a new picture as well as changing the address. I never liked the first picture and figured I might do better this time. While I waited for my number to be called I could not help but notice there was some type of kiosk that people were using instead of going to the window.

My sister decided perhaps this was some kind of check-in for people who had appointments. We watched in awe as nearly every person who tried to use this machine needed assistance. Those people waiting to use the machine were quite helpful. I do enjoy my people watching and did not at all mind waiting.

When it was my turn to have my photo taken, I was ready to fluff up my hair and give them my best smile. Not! First, "you need to remove your glasses.” OK.

"Push your hair away from your forehead. Move the bangs. And you probably should not smile as we need to be able to do facial recognition." Are you serious here? I said to myself. Is this photo for the F.B.I. or what?

Starting to feel that ANY lack of cooperation could result in denial, I complied. I sat back down and waited to be called to the actual "window." When my number was called, I took a seat and finished providing additional information. Then I saw my photo!

To say that it was so bad it scared me, would be an understatement. I looked like a cross between Steven Tyler in drag and Mick Jagger in concert! I kid you not.

I believe the lady at the window must have seen the horrified look on my face. "Oh, the one you get in the mail will look better. It is in color."

Somehow, that was not comforting at all. It would have had to be more than COLOR to do this one any good. I walked back to the seats to wait with the girls to finish up. I had to show them my photo. Maybe it wasn't quite as bad as I thought.

My sister and other family member looked at the photo and threw their heads back. Reminding me of Kramer from the old Seinfeld show, "Oh my God, what happened to you?"

If I did not agree, I might have been offended. But alas, my skin also looked like too much time in a tanning booth. Somewhat like a used catcher’s mitt.

As we all departed from the building, I could see that they were still snickering as we got into the car. Can't say that I blamed them, really. Perhaps I will just stay with the old I.D. and the old address.

My old photo is looking pretty darn good about now.