Obituary | Alexander M. Roderick

Alexander M. Roderick

Alexander M. Roderick

Originally Published: July 13, 2019 7:27 p.m.

Alexander M. Roderick, 28, of Kingman, died July 9, 2019. He graduated from Kingman High School in 2009 and went to Yavapai Community College.

Alex was a gentle soul with a contagious smile. He loved drawing, painting and creating sculptures. He was loved by all who knew him. He attended Central Church.

Alex is survived by his grandparents, parents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his brothers; Tyler, Christopher, Matthew, Mitch, and Max, and his sister; Graceanne. He is also survived by his daughter; Maya, the joy of his life. He will also be missed by his girlfriend; Courtney Kluge and her daughter; Skyler.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14 at St. John’s Methodist Church.

