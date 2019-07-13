OFFERS
Sat, July 13
Obituary | Betty Johnson Rutter

Betty Johnson Rutter

Betty Johnson Rutter

Originally Published: July 13, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Our beloved Betty Johnson Rutter, 87, passed away June 25, 2019 at Kingman Regional Medical Center. Elizabeth “Betty” Alice Johnson was born to Kathryn and George Johnson on Jan. 16, 1932 in Tonopah, Nevada.

She married Windel Adkins, with whom she raised her three children; Judi, Windel Jr., and Tani. In 1983 Betty moved to Kingman and married longtime Kingman resident Tommy Rutter on Feb. 14, 1994, one year after she caught the bride’s bouquet at her granddaughter’s wedding. Tommy and Betty shared 14 wonderful years together. They were active in the Kingman Aero Club and traveled all over the world.

Betty had a passion for the arts. She loved to paint, play the organ, sing, write poetry, and crochet. Above all, Betty had a passion for her family. She was the adored matriarch, and she enjoyed a close relationship with several members of her husband Tommy’s family as well as her own.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; George and Kathryn, her brothers; Wes and Bill (Sherry), husband; Tommy, and son; Windel Jr. Betty is survived by her daughters; Judi (Bob) Grinnell and Tani (Mike) Sobotka, grandchildren; Amy, James, Adam and Eric (Whitney), seven great-grandchildren, one niece and one nephew.

No services are planned at this time in Kingman, The family requests that in Betty’s memory, please consider making a donation to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

