Obituary | Betty Johnson Rutter
Our beloved Betty Johnson Rutter, 87, passed away June 25, 2019 at Kingman Regional Medical Center. Elizabeth “Betty” Alice Johnson was born to Kathryn and George Johnson on Jan. 16, 1932 in Tonopah, Nevada.
She married Windel Adkins, with whom she raised her three children; Judi, Windel Jr., and Tani. In 1983 Betty moved to Kingman and married longtime Kingman resident Tommy Rutter on Feb. 14, 1994, one year after she caught the bride’s bouquet at her granddaughter’s wedding. Tommy and Betty shared 14 wonderful years together. They were active in the Kingman Aero Club and traveled all over the world.
Betty had a passion for the arts. She loved to paint, play the organ, sing, write poetry, and crochet. Above all, Betty had a passion for her family. She was the adored matriarch, and she enjoyed a close relationship with several members of her husband Tommy’s family as well as her own.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; George and Kathryn, her brothers; Wes and Bill (Sherry), husband; Tommy, and son; Windel Jr. Betty is survived by her daughters; Judi (Bob) Grinnell and Tani (Mike) Sobotka, grandchildren; Amy, James, Adam and Eric (Whitney), seven great-grandchildren, one niece and one nephew.
No services are planned at this time in Kingman, The family requests that in Betty’s memory, please consider making a donation to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- A new generation brings a new sound straight out of Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Rain, thunderstorm possible on Saturday
- Column
- Rector can't withdraw plea, will be sentenced for murder Friday
- Dolan Springs man dies in single-vehicle accident Sunday
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Obituary
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: