Obituary | Samuel David Reed II

Originally Published: July 13, 2019 7:29 p.m.

With broken hearts we announce the passing of Samuel David Reed II. At dawn of Tuesday, July 2, 2019, Sam began his rest peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side.

He was a most loving husband, father, and a very proud grandfather. Sam is survived by his wife; Christine Reed, daughter; Samantha Reed-Reynolds, son-in-law; Shannon Reynolds and three stepchildren; Jay A. Bacon, Brittny Sanborn (Young) and Seth Young. All together he has nine grandchildren.

We wish to honor this beloved man in the way he would have enjoyed most. We invite all those who knew and loved Sam to come celebrate his life with us at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Hualapai Mountain Park, Kingman, Arizona. Bring your own chair and beverages. Camping is available.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

