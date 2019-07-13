OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, July 13
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Vincent dePaul Fillion

Vincent dePaul Fillion

Vincent dePaul Fillion

Originally Published: July 13, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Vincent dePaul Fillion lost his battle with cancer on July 6, 2019.

Born July 19, 1953, Detroit, Michigan.

Proceeded in death by his Father Clifford Edward Fillion.

Vince is survived by his wife of 40 years Lorna Fillion, son Casey (Angie) Fillion grandkids Abigail, Kyra, Brody, and Vincent of Kingman; daughter Valerie (Evan) Hopper grandkids Gavin and Maisie of Kingman; Son Daniel (Jenna) Fillion grandkids Asher and Brynlee of Gilbert, AZ; daughter Emily (Shane) Leonhardt and grandson to come, Nixon of Fontana, CA.

Mother Lorraine Simpson, sisters Dian Allen (John Shaw), Bonnie Walker (John), nieces Danielle and Chrisy and nephew Joe.

Vince retired from Mohave Generating Station in 2006 after working there for twenty-six and half years as a Boiler and Condenser Mechanic. He then spent several years volunteering for the Pine Lake Fire Department located in the Hualapai Mountains.

Vince loved his Family, dogs (Molly and Pepper), Fords, and the Hualapai Mountains.

A “Gathering” in Vince’s honor will be held July 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at the “Cook Shack” at Hualapai Mountain Resort.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to a charity in Vince’s honor or make a donation to the Pine Lake Fire Department.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Vince and Lorna Fillion Anniversary
Obituary: Vincent T. Holton
Obituary: Vincent T. Holton
Vincente H. Martinez
Obituary | Eric McNeely

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News