Obituary | Vincent dePaul Fillion

Vincent dePaul Fillion lost his battle with cancer on July 6, 2019.



Born July 19, 1953, Detroit, Michigan.

Proceeded in death by his Father Clifford Edward Fillion.

Vince is survived by his wife of 40 years Lorna Fillion, son Casey (Angie) Fillion grandkids Abigail, Kyra, Brody, and Vincent of Kingman; daughter Valerie (Evan) Hopper grandkids Gavin and Maisie of Kingman; Son Daniel (Jenna) Fillion grandkids Asher and Brynlee of Gilbert, AZ; daughter Emily (Shane) Leonhardt and grandson to come, Nixon of Fontana, CA.

Mother Lorraine Simpson, sisters Dian Allen (John Shaw), Bonnie Walker (John), nieces Danielle and Chrisy and nephew Joe.



Vince retired from Mohave Generating Station in 2006 after working there for twenty-six and half years as a Boiler and Condenser Mechanic. He then spent several years volunteering for the Pine Lake Fire Department located in the Hualapai Mountains.

Vince loved his Family, dogs (Molly and Pepper), Fords, and the Hualapai Mountains.

A “Gathering” in Vince’s honor will be held July 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at the “Cook Shack” at Hualapai Mountain Resort.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to a charity in Vince’s honor or make a donation to the Pine Lake Fire Department.